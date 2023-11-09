Around the Web This dashcam video enabled identification of pillion rider on scooter who broke side mirror of car The two-wheeler caught on camera was traced by the local police in a few hours, and a fine was imposed on its owner. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago MISCREANTS BREAK MIRROR - In a video caught on dashcam, a triple riding two wheeler who has 19k pending fines broke a car's mirror by punching 👊. It's unclear what triggered them to do this but this is illegal. See more details below 👇👇 @blrcitytraffic @kslayoutrfps pic.twitter.com/jatUYFjYsR— ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) November 8, 2023 Over 19,000rs pending fine against this person @blrcitytraffic @kslayoutrfps pic.twitter.com/Yfq3P4gwAc— ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) November 8, 2023 ಸದರಿ ವಾಹನವನ್ನು ಪತ್ತೆ ಹಚ್ಚಿದ್ದು,ಮುಂದಿನ ಕಾನೂನು ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. pic.twitter.com/2k512nTNpW— ಕೆ.ಎಸ್. ಲೇಔಟ್ ಸಂಚಾರ ಠಾಣೆ/K.S.LAYOUT TRAFFIC BTP (@kslayoutrfps) November 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru crime