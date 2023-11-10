Viral Video Watch: BTS’s Jung Kook surprises fans with free, impromptu mini-concert in New York’s Times Square The K-Pop singing sensation drew a massive crowd performing songs from his solo debut album ‘Golden’. Scroll Staff 17 minutes ago timessquarenyc on instagram 👤 surprise! Jungkook of BTS pop-up concert on the @.tsxentertainment billboard pic.twitter.com/9zAb2QK8gb— BTS LINK ⁷ fanacc (@btslinkita) November 10, 2023 Surprise! Jung Kook @bts_bighit pop-up concert on the @tsxent billboard in #TimesSquare 💜🐰 #정국 #Jungkook #Jungkook_GOLDEN #BTS #ARMY #JungkookNYC #JK pic.twitter.com/BJYrt3ilbD— Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) November 10, 2023 "ARMY, please don't change" -@BTS_twt Jung Kook live in Times Square @djsnake @tsxent pic.twitter.com/BM0uPPesF8— Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) November 9, 2023 Saw JK in 3D 🫡#TimesSquare #JungKook pic.twitter.com/NmRkUw5pPZ— KORE 🐳 🐟 🇲🇽 is MISSING TWICE (@SUGA_SIN2) November 10, 2023 231109 | [FanCam] Jeon Jung Kook Live at TSX, Times Square in New York | SEVEN (feat Latto) ★#BTS #방탄소년단 #BANGTAN #ARMY #BTSARMY #JUNGKOOK #JK #정국 #GoldenByJungkook #GOLDEN #StandingNextToYou #TimesSquare #NYC #Xbox #JungKookXbox #concert #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/yUi7fyCvH4— 『𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕒🌹』•리나⁷ ツ (@Lina_7B) November 9, 2023 YES OR NO #Jungkook_GOLDEN pic.twitter.com/lpMbakFjku— sav ! (@picturedofus) November 9, 2023 HES SO BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/03wyHZsBGS— jam (@ssujamss) November 9, 2023 🐰 ARMY ~~!🐰 The view is incredible!!💜우리정구기 진짜 인크레더블 하다냐!!!!!뒤에 총총총 걷는 펭귄정국 보이냐.... 졸귀탱- 정국 타임스퀘어 라이브 #정국 #JungKook #JungKook_GOLDEN #JungKookXbox #PowerYourDreams #NYC #TimesSquare @tsxent pic.twitter.com/xWmmzkMUp5— 안니야🦋 (@jungkookonlyone) November 9, 2023 fanboy they was like 😳🤯📸📸📸📸#JUNGKOOK #JUNGKOOK_SEVEN #BTS #SEVENBYJUNGKOOK #NEWYORK #KOREA #GOLDEN #ARMY #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/eO1jusqPIT— yoonmin (@miss_jennie122) November 9, 2023 Everyone ready to see Jungkook Our Golden Maknae 😭#정국 #JungKook #JungKook_GOLDEN#NYC #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/8YcJy60J3q— • Military Wife🪞 •FAN ACCOUNT• (@OT7_06_13) November 9, 2023 Jungkook of @BTS_twt stands right next to you in Times Square, NYC, during his guerrilla performance for TSX LIVE. He performed his solo tracks "Standing Next to You," "Seven (feat. Latto)," ‘3D (feat. Jack Harlow)" and more during the night! 💜🎤 #BTS #JungKook #JungkookOnTSX pic.twitter.com/KiWNOsdVHG— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) November 10, 2023 a night to remember.Jung Kook performs songs from “Golden” in Times Square, NYC. pic.twitter.com/RCDaIj82an— calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) November 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music New York Kpop