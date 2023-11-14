Around the Web Watch: Massive fire erupts at a jetty in Udupi, several fishing boats gutted Scenes from Gangolli jetty in Karnataka. Scroll Staff An hour ago Several fishing boats caught fire in Gangolli in Udupi district on Monday. Fire brigades have arrived to douse the fire spreading into other boats@XpressBengaluru @NewIndianXpress @vinndz_TNIE pic.twitter.com/9iPPDxvNyr— Prakash (@prakash_TNIE) November 13, 2023 Very tragic incidentNearly 11 boats caught fire at Gangolli port #Kundapura Losses will incur into crores... pic.twitter.com/FIeTPfZk0q— Dr Durgaprasad Hegde (@DpHegde) November 13, 2023 💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🔥🔥🔥ಗಂಗೊಳ್ಳಿ ಬಂದರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಏಳು ಬೋಟ್ ಗಳು ಬೆಂಕಿಗಾವುತಿ..ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಪ್ರಯುಕ್ತ ಸಿಡಿಸಿದ ಪಟಾಕಿ ಕಿಡಿ ಹೊತ್ತಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಇದೆ 🙁🙁 pic.twitter.com/06TDrHBYvC— ಕೋಮುವಾದಿಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ🇮🇳 (@KomuvadiVirudda) November 13, 2023 #WATCH | Karnataka: Several fishing boats gutted in a massive fire in the Gangolli area of Udupi. Fire tenders present at the spot to douse the fire. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GsDNCK7qxQ— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fire Karnataka