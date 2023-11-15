Around the Web Watch: Rat feasts on snacks displayed in Chennai medical college canteen, prompting its closure Food safety officials shut down the canteen at Stanley Medical College Hospital near Royapuram, Chennai following the incident. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago While lapses in food safety protocols at private eateries in #TamilNadu have been constantly making headlines this year, this video of a rat feasting on food in Stanley medical college and hospital's canteen in #Chennai has emerged. The canteen has been shut by @fssaiindia pic.twitter.com/XzE4Ie2jAt— Nidharshana Raju (@NidharshanaR) November 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chennai Food Rats Food safety