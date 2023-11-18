Viral Video Watch: Large herd of Nilgiri tahr spotted roaming across grassland in the Western Ghats The ungulate’s features include a short, coarse fur and a bristly mane. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago This is perhaps one of the largest herds of the Nilgiri Tahr ever recorded ! Rare and precious. Somewhere in beautiful grasslands in upper reaches of the western ghats. Home of the Tahr. Captured by @dhanu_paran and @shanmughanandam for @tnforestdept #ProjectNilgiriTahr pic.twitter.com/SoDc2eQihe— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Wildlife Tamil Nadu Animal videos Western Ghats