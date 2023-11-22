Viral Video Watch: Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou video-calls young fan in Gaza injured by Israeli airstrike Asef, a child whose leg was amputated following an injury from an Israeli airstrike, had aspired to become a goalkeeper like Bounou. Scroll Staff An hour ago Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bonou facetimed Asef, a kid from Gaza whose leg got amputated by an Israeli airstrike.This beautiful kid's ambition was to become a goalie like him. Don’t forget the children in Gaza have dreams too. pic.twitter.com/VXgPLYeSt7— Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) November 20, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football Gaza war Israel Palestine