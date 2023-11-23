Around the Web ‘First award for Indian comedy but not the last’: Vir Das as he returns after International Emmy win ‘We are here because of people who have come before us, like Johnny Lever.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Delhi | Comedian and actor Vir Das on winning the International Emmy for comedy for "Vir Das: Landing”"We are here because of the people who have come before us, like Johnny Lever...This is the first award for Indian comedy internationally but hopefully not the… pic.twitter.com/Z2nn98Nswh— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Vir Das Comedy Emmy