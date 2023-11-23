Around the Web Watch: How a young elephant was rescued after falling into a farmer’s pond Tamil Nadu forest department officials created a path with an excavator to help the juvenile elephant climb out. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Forest Department staff rescued a juvenile elephant that fell into a water storage tank near Madukkarai in #Coimbatore district in the early hours of Thursday. @THChennai pic.twitter.com/T7GlYLq7Yz— Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) November 23, 2023 What a perfect example of devotion to duty, quick thinking and professional approach by Ms Santhiya our Forest Range Officer in saving the precious life of a young elephant. The elephant had accidentally slipped into a pond while drinking water and was unable to come out. The… pic.twitter.com/s2qKpqsZ2I— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. animal rescue Tamil Nadu