Around the Web Watch: Smoke billows from luxury speedboat after it catches fire near Alibaug, Maharashtra Two crew members on board were injured in the fire that started minutes after the passengers it ferried from Gateway of India alighted. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago luxury personal motor yacht Belveder operated by Marine Solutions directors former Lt Col Gautam Dutta and his wife Anju Dutta catches fire at Mandwa anchorage, yacht master sustaina major burns @mahamaritime1 @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/fD9gjl4Uih— dharmesh thakkar (@newzhit) December 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fire Maharashtra boat