Residents negotiate toxic water in Chennai as oil spill adds to post-cyclone woes There have been complaints of skin rash and respiratory problems. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago We should provide immediate attention here 🆘 #Ennore is not only affected by stagnant rainwater, but also by chemicals mixed with water in several areas. Members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam went there for rescue work and captured this. #ChennaiFloods2023 #ChennaiRains2023 pic.twitter.com/mya1k8BAf5— Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) December 7, 2023