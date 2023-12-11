Viral Video Watch: Actor Bradley Cooper makes sandwiches and serves them from a food truck in New York The Hollywood star surprised customers, donating the proceeds to charity. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Chau (@mikejchau) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maura Lynch | NYC | Explorer (@lynchmaura) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paolo Bria © (@paolo_jacko) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelo's Pizzeria (@angelos_pizzeria_south_philly) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hollywood food actor