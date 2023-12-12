Around the Web Watch: Oil sludge covers Chennai roads and enters homes after oil spill Fish were found dead in the Kosasthalaiyar river after the oil spill. Scroll Staff An hour ago Impact& residue of the oil spill in north #chennai, as seen in Ernavur, home to 500+ familiesThere's a strong chemical smell here, causing eye-watering, inconvenience to residents..With oil residue all around, they also fear risk of fire accidents#ChennaiFloods2023… pic.twitter.com/acZk1BTlUx— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 11, 2023 Usha living at Adi Dravida colony in #Ernavoor #Tiruvottiyur has lost all her belongings to oil mixed with rainwater. This is her residence, where she finds govt documents, husband's medical records, sack of rice & other items ruined to oil spillage. Video by @manivasagan_ pic.twitter.com/kBfrECTTcr— Nirupa Sampath (@NirupaSampath) December 11, 2023 இந்த எண்ணெய் கழிவுகளின் நெடியால் சுவாசிக்க சிரமம் மற்றும் சருமப் பிரச்சனைகள் ஏற்பட்டுள்ளதாக தெரிவிக்கும் அப்பகுதி மக்கள் தற்போது வரை அரசுத் தரப்பில் இருந்து யாரும் வரவில்லை என குற்றம் சாட்டுகின்றனர். pic.twitter.com/8VRW6GpzgG— Satheesh lakshmanan 🖋சதீஷ் லெட்சுமணன் (@Saislakshmanan) December 11, 2023 கச்சா எண்ணெய் கலப்பால் எண்ணூரில் செத்து மிதக்கும் மீன்கள்...@NityJayaraman#Ennore #OILSpill pic.twitter.com/VeNvFUF2Tx— Bala vetrivel N (@vetrivel1996) December 11, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) Also Watch: Residents negotiate toxic water in Chennai as oil spill adds to post-cyclone woes We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chennai oil spill