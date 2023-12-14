Viral Video Watch: Scenes after water tank collapses on passengers at Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal Three persons were killed and more than 30 others were injured in the incident. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago At least three persons were killed as an overhead water tank collapsed on the platforms in Burdwan railway station. This is nothing but a sheer negligence by the railways @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/14U0UhOO7S— Samirul Islam (@Samirul65556476) December 13, 2023 Bardhaman station pe pani ka tank toota, nuksaan pahuncha bohot sare logon ko 3 ki hui maut kuch log hospitalized 🥺 pic.twitter.com/UrVx8YFwlQ— Pinki + Utkarsh = #pinkarsh (@iutkarsharma75) December 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. west bengal railways accident