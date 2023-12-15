Viral Video Watch: Cricketer Chris Gayle dances the hook step of ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’, Shah Rukh Khan praises him The song is from the Khan’s filme ‘Dunki’, which will be released on December 21. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Jethani (@priyajethani) And the universe boss hits it out of the park… only like he can!!! Thank u my man @henrygayle… we will meet up and do the Lutt Putt Gaya dance together soon sometime ha ha https://t.co/0Ii6B0GX6H— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. bollywood shah rukh khan dance