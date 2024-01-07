Reading
-
1
Bangladesh: 14 polling stations, two schools set on fire ahead of elections
-
2
India’s first and biggest dance conclave has shed its rarified air to walk into the real world
-
3
How ‘Hinduphobia’ is being weaponised in the US
-
4
Maldives suspends three ministers who made ‘derogatory remarks’ about PM Modi
-
5
‘Literature saved my life. Writing gave me purpose’: Poet, writer, and queer activist Aditya Tiwari
-
6
How Modi government’s new criminal laws drastically increase police powers
-
7
‘Across’: A poem by Vikram Seth
-
8
India’s ambitious river linking plan could flood water bodies with invasive species
-
9
‘Pledge’: A poem by Amrita Pritam
-
10
Watch: Comedian imagines how human resource officers would talk in Sanjay Leela Bhansali films