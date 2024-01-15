A #passenger of a Indigo Flight, punched the captain who was making delay announcement#viralvideo #Indigo pic.twitter.com/snR3tRg4ST — Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) January 15, 2024

An agitated passenger on a Goa-bound Indigo Airlines flight from Delhi physically assaulted the pilot while he was explaining the delay in take-off from Delhi airport on Sunday. The passenger was escorted off the plane by the police.

Flight 6E-2175, which was scheduled to depart at 7:40 am, was delayed by several hours because of dense fog and low visibility in Delhi. The incident took place around 1pm in the afternoon when the captain was making an announcement, according to a report by The Times of India. The flight eventually departed at 6 pm, the report said.

The offender was taken out of the plane by CISF personnel. “We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action,” a Delhi Police officer told PTI.

Indigo passenger who hit captain was picked up by airport security personnel.



Delhi police says that they have received a complaint and are taking legal action.

