Reading
-
1
A new book explores the history of Hindu-Muslim friendships and tensions since the 18th century
-
2
‘I kept smashing the dome’: Four kar sevaks recall Babri demolition, ahead of Ram temple opening
-
3
Harsh Mander: Ayodhya dispute was not just about a plot of land – it was about how we imagine India
-
4
As Indian democracy comes under siege, what can Indian-Americans do?
-
5
Centre withholds Rs 7,000 crore ration funds from West Bengal as Modi’s photo, scheme logo missing
-
6
In Ayodhya, firm linked to BJP leaders sold ecologically sensitive land to Adani – for a big profit
-
7
Kashmiris look to heaven, with prayers and hope, as snow stays away through coldest phase of winter
-
8
Don’t hold protests on Ram temple consecration day, TISS warns students
-
9
‘Spellcasters’: A saga about modern Indian cities beset with collective greed and conflicting values
-
10
Start the week with a film: A beautifully observed father-daughter relationship in ‘Leave No Trace’