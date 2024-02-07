Reading
1
Pune college ‘prom night’ disrupted on January 22, attendees forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Report
2
Fiction: Augustine, son of an Englishwoman and a noble Indian, chooses a lawless life of pillage
3
Uttarakhand’s mandatory registration of live-in relationships is absurd – legal experts explain why
4
Adani case is the latest example of Supreme Court’s listing ‘black box’
5
Climate change is making salt harder to produce
6
Kiran Rao on ‘Laapataa Ladies’: ‘Comedy disarms and charms you, as opposed to talking down to you’
7
ICC Test Player Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian fast bowler to be ranked No 1 bowler
8
Israel and Palestine: The two-state solution is dead – now, only warfare will prove decisive
9
Was Ram really a ‘source of inspiration’ for the Constitution as Modi claims?
10
From gem-craft to statecraft: How Gujarati jewellers became powerbrokers in Mughal India