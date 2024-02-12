Reading
-
1
After violence over madrasa demolition, police crackdown in Haldwani, Muslim residents allege
-
2
Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code draws significantly from Hindu law – and barely represents others
-
3
A decade under Modi: Education spending declines, universities struggle with loans
-
4
Fiction: Anju tries to save a marriage held together precariously by middle-class sensibilities
-
5
A decade under Modi: Environmental protections diluted, Cheetah project falters
-
6
Why is there so much injustice, indignity, poverty? Questions about India that puzzled Vivekananda
-
7
‘Unemployed for six months, nothing here for me’: Indians risk ‘Dunki’ route to chase American Dream
-
8
Watch: Trailer of docuseries ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ is out
-
9
How Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and fortune, is depicted in Jainism and Buddhism
-
10
Uttarakhand madrasa at centre of violence was demolished without a court order