Reading
-
1
Centre cancelled 102 Overseas Citizen of India cards between 2014 and May 2023: Report
-
2
Some of the Renaissance’s most romantic love poems weren’t for lovers
-
3
Will granting tribal status to Jammu and Kashmir’s Paharis help the BJP?
-
4
The child bride who challenged patriarchy and became one of India’s pioneering women doctors
-
5
Amid farmers’ protests, over a dozen social media accounts withheld in India
-
6
Fiction: Anju tries to save a marriage held together precariously by middle-class sensibilities
-
7
‘Love Storiyaan’ review: A brave reminder that the heart works in mysterious ways
-
8
Umar Khalid withdraws bail plea from Supreme Court in Delhi riots case
-
9
Resistance training is just as good as aerobic exercise, with the benefits of strength and power
-
10
‘I was licking my wounds’: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his past, future, and cooking pizza