Hundreds of candidates, who appeared for the recently conducted Uttar Pradesh Police Constable examination, staged a protest (videos above) in Lucknow’s Eco Garden on Friday. Alleging that the question papers were leaked for the said exam, they demanded to scrap the proceedings of previous exam conducted on February 17 and 18, and conduct a fresh one.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter and sought evidence regarding the alleged leaks on social media platforms. The board has issued a notice urging general public and candidates to submit “their representation along with relevant proofs and evidence”.

The recruitment drive by the police department aimed to fill up a total of 60,244 male and female constable posts, through a combined recruitment exam.

