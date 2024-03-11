Reading
-
1
Ramachandra Guha: Understanding the power of the ‘2A variant’ in the Indian political economy
-
2
Modi government’s insurance scheme pushes hospitals into debt – threatening patient admissions
-
3
Goel’s resignation is latest in a series of red flags for Election Commission under Modi
-
4
Joshimath: Local economy takes a beating as tourists dwindle, residents move out
-
5
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ sweeps the Oscars with seven-award haul
-
6
Watch: Composer turns Radhika Merchant’s viral ‘ekdam Krishna lage che’ remark into a song
-
7
‘Saraswati Devi, who?’ Only one of India’s pioneering film music composers
-
8
What has changed in the discussion on sexual violence in India
-
9
‘Famine Tales’: This anthology of patachitra and comics shows the spectre of hunger is still alive
-
10
Author Amitav Ghosh wins Erasmus Prize for writings on climate crisis