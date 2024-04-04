-
1
Centre awarded agreements to run 40 Sainik Schools to RSS, Hindutva groups: Report
-
2
High funding but poor results: Bangladesh struggles with Bengal tiger conservation
-
3
How Indian fishers suffer exploitation and abuse on UK boats
-
4
‘Fighters, not losers’: Rajesh A Krishnan on the three heroines of ‘Crew’
-
5
Mumbai, ‘under construction’: Is there a solution for the series of unnecessary, wasteful projects?
-
6
Why is the Congress facing a Rs 3,567-crore demand from the Income Tax department?
-
7
NCERT revises Class 12 history textbook to cast doubts about Aryan migration theory
-
8
Delhi HC dismisses second PIL seeking Arvind Kejriwal’s removal as chief minister
-
9
Reading list: The debut works of ten icons – and pioneers – of Indian-American fiction
-
10
Crossing lines: How player cults have taken hooliganism to ugly new levels