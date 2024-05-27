-
1
Harsh Mander: The dark clouds of 1935 Nuremberg have gathered over Indian skies
-
2
Modi pulled bahujan voters to the BJP. Many are now drifting away
-
3
Opinion: Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak and the democratic politics of pronunciation
-
4
How Rukmini Devi Arundale modernised Kalakshetra sari and made ‘Ahimsa silk’ fashionable
-
5
‘All We Imagine As Light’ review: A poetic exploration of love and dreams
-
6
Death by delay: Revamping India’s ambulance services could save lives lost to road crashes
-
7
Cannes Film Festival: Payal Kapadia is first Indian to win Grand Prix for ‘All We Imagine As Light’
-
8
What is the effect of the militarisation of the friendly India-Bangladesh border on human lives?
-
9
How Calcutta High Court orders have helped BJP in the ongoing elections
-
10
Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix shows why free expression is vital for FTII and other institutions