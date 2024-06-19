-
1
How the Supreme Court interprets wealth redistribution could affect lakhs of Mumbai tenants
-
2
As heat wave scorches North India, scientists warn of risks from ‘wet bulb’ conditions
-
3
Cricket: Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan breaks record for fastest century in the Twenty20 format
-
4
A new book shows how the British Empire facilitated the Hajj pilgrimage of its Muslim subjects
-
5
Fiction: A Muslim woman returns to her village to face disapproval after her Hindu husband’s death
-
6
‘There was an automatic signal failure’: Indian Railways on West Bengal train collision
-
7
Memoir: A boy in 1950s’ Srinagar encounters the shape of things to come
-
8
‘Lathis, threats and gunshots’: How BJP wrested a narrow victory in UP
-
9
In an Indian film about Iranian cinema, poetry, protest and connections across language
-
10
Watch: Passengers made to sit in plane without air-conditioning for an hour before take-off