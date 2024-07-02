Indian democracy been rendered extremely fragile and vulnerable over the last 10 years. The Constitution has been emptied out – through legal means. The media has played a major role in promoting and normalising anti-Muslim sentiment.

The lastest episode of the discussion series by Karwan e Mohabbat on the state of the Republic considers whether Indian democracy can realistically hope to repair itself over the next few years.

Author and peace activist Harsh Mander discusses possibilities with political scientists Neera Chandhoke and Niraja Gopal Jayal and journalist Pamela Philipose.

The series is called Yeh Daag Daag Ujala, in tribute to the iconic poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.