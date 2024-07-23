Reading
-
1
‘Who owns Delhi’s Khan Chacha kabab shop?’: How social media reacted to Kanwar Yatra order
-
2
Budget 2024: Income tax slabs revised under new regime
-
3
Shooting: Abhinav Bindra becomes first Indian athlete to win Olympic Order award
-
4
From the memoir: Annabel Mehta, Sachin Tendulkar’s mother-in-law, recalls her childhood in England
-
5
How Dawoodi Bohras came to be seen as model migrants in Sri Lanka
-
6
Budget 2024: Financial support, infrastructure projects announced for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh
-
7
Does running for the same distance as walking consume more energy?
-
8
The food police, starving children and edible gold dust in India’s dystopian hunger games
-
9
A new environment ministry rule may make clearances smoother, but raises fresh concerns
-
10
Shooting, Olympics 2024: Arjun Babuta hopes to continue resurgence, one percent at a time