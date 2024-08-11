These are dream homes of #Gurugram #Gurgaon Multi crore houses that people see andntear to own turn into this in #Rain. The very own floating houses with floating furniture. By know we know @OfficialGMDA @MunCorpGurugram @cmohry

can't change anything.@NayabSainiBJP please… pic.twitter.com/EPmH4YQxkW