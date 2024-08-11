Reading
1
Ramachandra Guha: How China imposed a vision of the past on citizens, aiming to control the future
2
‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ review: Too clever by half
3
‘Shekhar Home’: How Kay Kay Menon brought Sherlock Holmes home
4
‘Wild Women’: Anthology of Bhakti poems shows how women shaped language subconscious in India
5
Watch: In Gurugram, homes flooded, streets under water after heavy rain in National Capital Region
6
A new book reconstructs the history of the Indian peoples from where it really began: Africa
7
Elephants brought to the Andaman Islands for logging have now become a feral, invasive species
8
A year on, Apple’s India bet bears fruit
9
Why Muslim leaders are objecting to new waqf bill
10
The traumatic toll of medical education in India