Reading
1
YA fiction: Three teens sneak into Pakistan to nab a terrorist and make him face justice in India
2
Ranjit Hoskote on picking texts from India’s 2,500-year literary tradition for a new anthology
3
The colonial blind spot in the analysis that was awarded this year’s Economics Nobel
4
Why Delhi HC is angry with Wikipedia for calling ANI a ‘government propaganda tool’
5
The outsize legacy of Kaziranga’s mahouts and their elephants
6
Sakshi Malik’s memoir ‘Witness’: The wrestler sees an unsparing image of herself in her own mirror
7
‘It was more insanity than courage’: Arpita Das on what made her start Yoda Press twenty years ago
8
Meet the reader inspired to seek their own eclectic, confused and misdirected adventures with books
9
What is the original impulse to a philosopher’s questions? It is ‘doubt’, contends Sundar Sarukkai
10
‘Not an interesting place’: What Arthur Conan Doyle thought of Bombay after a brief visit