As the US gets ready to go to the polls in the most consequential election in a generation, long-time journalist Sreenath Srinivasan chats with a slate of experts to explain what’s at stake.

Srinivasan, who taught at the Columbia School of Journalism in New York for more than two decades, is the president of the South Asian Journalists Association.

Mary C.Curtis is a columnist for Roll Call , host of the Equal Time podcast and a contributor to the What Next podcast.

S Mitra Kalita is the cofounder and CEO of URL Media. In particular, she’ll talk about how media serving communities of colour covered the campaign.

