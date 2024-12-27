Play

The November 24 violence during the survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, left four Muslim men dead. Their families alleged that they had died due to police firing.

Nearly a month later, Abhik Deb and Kritika Pant visited Sambhal and found that despite the Supreme Court staying further action on the mosque survey, the administration has found other ways to keep the communal pot boiling.

