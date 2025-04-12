Reading
-
1
Mumbai’s move to privatise five government hospitals will hit slum dwellers hard
-
2
How the Nattukottai Chettiars of TN built businesses across South India, Burma in the unstable 1930s
-
3
Why ‘Phule’ is facing censorship – though previous biopics of the reformer did not
-
4
April global nonfiction: Six new books about the many ways human history has changed over the years
-
5
Right-wing attacks on academia are an existential threat to universities and democracy
-
6
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s recipe for ‘chicken cooked like a vegetable’ from his food book
-
7
Interview: New bill criminalises the existence of refugees within India’s borders
-
8
Pegasus spyware targeted 100 WhatsApp users in India, second-highest globally
-
9
One hundred years of ‘The Great Gatsby’: The magnetic resonance of F Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel
-
10
Ramachandra Guha: Ignored by the ‘national’ media, a disaster is unfolding in Great Nicobar