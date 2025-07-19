Reading
-
1
The simple but brilliant biomechanics that give cycling the edge over walking
-
2
How democracy is weakened when states hide their military losses
-
3
Harmony and hardships: A new book explores the struggles of today’s Hindustani musicians
-
4
Civil society group submits memorandum to Vatican on ‘targeted violence’ against Christians in India
-
5
How I died, briefly, and felt more alive than ever
-
6
Readers’ comments: Israel is a reliable India ally unlike Arab countries and Iran
-
7
Scroll Adda: ‘Majority of Indians are closet non-vegetarians’
-
8
WhatsApp can’t crack India’s digital payments market
-
9
Odisha: 15-year-old girl set on fire by three men in Puri district
-
10
How India can escape the death valley of education