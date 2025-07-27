Reading
1
Why a court ban on encrypted email service Proton Mail has sparked digital privacy fears
2
Panic and fear: How Bombay experienced the Great Uprising of 1857
3
Jammu and Kashmir: Three suspected militants killed in gunfight in Srinagar
4
A new book tells beginners how to invest directly in stocks (instead of mutual fund schemes)
5
Brinda Karat writes about her college days at Miranda House and their lifelong impact on her
6
A new introduction to philosophy studies the relativism of truth and different responses to opinions
7
India to Hungary to the US: Nostalgic nationalism is helping populists attack higher education
8
Starvation in Gaza: How Israel is attempting to hide the truth of its brutal war
9
The Kanwar Yatra must return to its roots as journey of discipline – not domination
10
‘I write novels of ideas, but the ideas have to be lived by characters’: Author Sanjena Sathian