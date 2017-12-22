Watch: This 5-year-old boy’s adorable call to 911 just saved Christmas for everybody

The police department in Bryam, Mississippi, USA got an urgent phone call reporting a grave crime on Saturday. “I just want to tell you something,” started the phone call (audio below). “Watch for that little Grinch. Because the Grinch is gonna steal Christmas, okay?” said the five-year-old boy on the line.
TyLon Pittman had been watching YouTube videos of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at his home, and became suddenly afraid for himself and little boys and girls his age. The vigilant citizen immediately placed a call to 911 to report the impending threat, but was later interrupted by his father, who apologised and said his son was just playing on the phone.
The police officer, however, took the call very seriously, and visited the boy’s home (videos top and below). She told the little boy that she would protect him from the Grinch and that he had saved Christmas, but not before making Christmas extra special for him.
The police department took him to tour the police station on Monday and surprised him by showing the “Grinch” captured at the back of a police car, and asked TyLon to lock up the holiday thief himself – which he happily did. However, the little kindergartener reluctantly let out the Grinch after a while who commended him on his bravery. “Then the Grinch talked to him and said he was sorry and that he would stop stealing Christmas presents,” his mother, TeResa Brown Pittman, told ABC News.
The boy’s elder brother, TeDera Graves, who captured all the videos and posted them on Facebook, said that TyLon always wanted to be a police officer. He told Washington Post, “We thought it was funny, we were shocked he actually did it. But we had a talk with him about when it’s OK to call 911.”
Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders
Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.
Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.
A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.
Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.
Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.
The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.
Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.
If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.
Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.