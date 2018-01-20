Watch: Talk show host Chelsea Handler attends an Indian wedding, and asks all the right questions
‘So, no one has sex before marriage?’ ‘Not even after.’
American talk show host Chelsea Handler, known for asking important, if awkward, questions on her travel programme, had the chance to attend a North Indian wedding, complete with groom-on-a-horse, furiously dancing relatives, and a rather candid guide who told her, “Everyone’s drunk, no one will remember anything tomorrow.”
As a result, the video above is a startling combination of familiar sights, baffling (or honest) claims that no one in India has sex – before or after marriage – and a host who is convinced she has been slipped some narcotics and is hallucinating.
Handler, dressed suitably, asks all the right – if a trifle naive – questions, and is surprised by some of the answers. So are we.