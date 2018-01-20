Play

American talk show host Chelsea Handler, known for asking important, if awkward, questions on her travel programme, had the chance to attend a North Indian wedding, complete with groom-on-a-horse, furiously dancing relatives, and a rather candid guide who told her, “Everyone’s drunk, no one will remember anything tomorrow.”

As a result, the video above is a startling combination of familiar sights, baffling (or honest) claims that no one in India has sex – before or after marriage – and a host who is convinced she has been slipped some narcotics and is hallucinating.

Handler, dressed suitably, asks all the right – if a trifle naive – questions, and is surprised by some of the answers. So are we.