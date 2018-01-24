Play

The powerful storm that erupted over Western Europe last week, dubbed Storm Friederike, caused massive disruptions in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. Winds of up to 203 kilometres per hour led to the complete shutdown of a number of transportation systems and left many without electricity.

One person who emerged a hero was the pilot who managed to land a plane safely despite the raging storm, even as crosswinds of up to 110 kilometres an hour buffeted the aircraft, practically making it move sideways. CNET reported that it was a Eurowings flight from Westerland in Germany, which negotiated the storm to touch down safely at Dusseldorf airport. The video above, posted by Hans van den Hovel, shows just how dangerous it was.

Several other videos were posted on social media, capturing the damage caused by the powerful storm.