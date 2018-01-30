Play

Here is a thought experiment. Imagine there are no street battles and violence, no turmoil and curfews, in Srinagar. What would life in the city look like?

Living Srinagar (above) by Starving Artist Films, a Goa-based video production house, takes a look at the “various tones and layers that overcast the city and the people that live within” with sweeping, almost rhythmic choreography.

The description calls it a commentary on the human condition, avowing that “it speaks of all the beautiful and intricate emotions humans are capable of”. As the filmmakers put it, “The city tells you its story, but only if you let it.”

Will this video change our perception of the city, even if for the few minutes that it lasts?