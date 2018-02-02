Play

Thieves usually do not get their comeuppance so quickly.

In the US, packages left by delivery people outside locked doors of houses are sometimes stolen by cruising thieves on the lookout for just such booty. Of course, with almost every home now being equipped with closed-circuit TV, these thieves are often caught on camera.

What multiple cameras captured in this case turned out to be hilarious, however. The thief met with an instant mishap after grabbing the package, and had to be painfully rescued by her partner. They did get away with their prize, however.