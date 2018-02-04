If the wicked Twitter handle JLFInsider wasn’t enough, here comes journalist Cheryl Ann Couto with her hilarious takedown of the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Couto has chosen to make her points through two brief videos on Instagram. Using filters to morph her face and voice, and add a moustache, Couto portrays a caricature of misled male feminists (video above) and panelists in general (below).

With the caption “Mister Chatterji wishes to be an ally to women (at #zeejlf)”, Couto says, mimicking the male, “Women are goddesses. I think they should be all over the Jaipur Lit Fest.” After all, while men only wanted to talk about things that matter, women were doing the important writing “about men, menses, and outfits.”

The second video questions the credentials of some of the participants by making someone who has never written a book, or even read one, stake a claim.