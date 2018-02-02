Play

On the 28th of January, American toy company LEGO celebrated the 60th anniversary of its legendary red brick. How? By doing what Lego does best. Building something. In this case, a giant red brick.

Everyone who’s played with LEGO knows the classic 2x4 red brick. A team at the company headquarters came together to build a 10 foot-replica of the brick – using, naturally, little LEGO bricks. Over 133,000 of them, in fact. It took 350 hours.

The red brick is probably the simplest thing ever built with LEGO bricks. Here are some videos of more complex creations.

