Since 1994, an entrepreneur from New Zealand – the name is Gibbs, Alan Gibbs – has been designing amphibious vehicles that look just like they were taken out of a James Bond film. They can switch from land mode to water mode in under 10 seconds.

The video above shows a Quadski from Gibbs Amphibian – a quad bike (ATV) combined with a jet ski. Among the other innovative vehicles designed by the company is the Biski – single seater motorcycle meets jetski – the Aquada, which looks like a convertible and is the closest you get to being James Bond, and the Humdinga, which seats up to six people (videos below).

These amphibious vehicles are some of the fastest in their category. In real life they’re employed for patrolling and search and rescue missions, apart from their obvious recreational use.

