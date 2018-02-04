Play

Donald Trump may be the most meme-ed and parodied President of the United States, or of any country, ever. The latest Trump parody (video above) comes in the form of a very popular, and mildly annoying, song that you will definitely have heard if you belong to this planet and use the internet. Do the words Gucci Gang ring a bell? Or Lil Pump, the very young rapper who created it?

Well, this parody version, in spite of the apparent use of auto-tune, is all the rage on the internet thanks to YouTuber grandayy. “China Gang” by “Lil Trump” adds some much needed Trump juiciness to the rap number, like his “love” for China, walls and Putin, and his disbelief in climate change. It can’t have been an easy task to have compiled and edited the footage of Trump, but it works seamlessly. Here’s an excerpt from the lyrics: