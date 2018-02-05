Play

In spite of the Karni Sena’s best, most violent efforts, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was not only released, but is also enjoying a successful run at the box office. The only thing that may be more popular than the film, though just as controversial, is the song Ghoomar, which has had its own NBA performance already.

Now, a figure skater of Indian origin in the United States has performed “Ghoomar on Ice” (video above). Mayuri Bhandari, a national junior-level figure skating champion and a dancer, choreographed her own graceful moves.

“In honor of the film Padmaavat’s release, here is my ice skating tribute to the beautiful song Ghoomar! As a Rajasthani, I skate to this song with pride!” she wrote in the video description, elaborating that as an Indian-American, she loved combining Indian dance and music on a unique platform like figure skating. She also added her own spins and twirls to the song, claiming she felt an immediate connection.

Before the Karni Sena or somebody else gets offended – every inch of the figure skater is covered with skin-toned cloth.