Revisit the mesmerising moment when the sights and sounds of Ghoomar from @filmpadmaavat took over Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/nSnJNuYLnZ — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) January 30, 2018

Controversy or not, no one can resist a catchy Bollywood tune. Not even the cheerleaders at this National Basketball Association (NBA) game.

Of course, the protests and bans have done Sanjay Leela Bansali’s movie Padmaavat little harm commercially – it raked in over Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend. And it was popular enough in other countries – including the US and Canada – for its song Ghoomar to feature during the halftime show at an NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.

Dressed in flowing lilac skirts and dupattas, the cheerleaders used the same choreography as in the film. And the crowd loved it, proving once again that Bollywood can conquer the world if only it tries hard enough.

In the Bay Area of San Fransisco, according to film industry analyst Komal Nahta, a family hired an entire auditorium for a screening of the film – and all the women were asked to dress as Padmavati!