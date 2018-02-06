How convenient it is for a journalist to be on the spot when a story breaks! In this case, the reporter had no choice, for the news he was covering was his own wedding.

When Pakistani news channel City 41 posted the video above on its Facebook page, people could have been forgiven for thinking it was a joke. But it was in fact an actual story. Dressed in complete wedding attire, Pakistani reporter Hanan Bukhari is seen holding a microphone in front of a camera, just like it’s another day at the office.

The diligent reporter interviewed not only his parents and mother-in-law, but also his bride, for his comprehensive report.