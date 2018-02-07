Play

A 27-year-old designer, John-Charles has had more than one bad date. As he explains in the video above, “I’ve had plenty of experience with dating but it never goes anywhere after the first date. That’s always been the way.”

That could be because John-Charles is deaf. And to communicate, he and his date often pass a phone back and forth with text messages on them.

This was revealed on a TV reality show, First Dates Ireland, which featured, for the first time, a date that was carried out entirely in sign language. John-Charles and Stephen, who is a hearing person and knows sign language, swapped stories about dating deaf people.

The pair hit it off quickly, carrying on a smooth conversation in sign language. Stephen, who also happens to be the reigning Mr Gay Ireland, had a severe speech impediment while growing up, as he explains in the video below. This drove him to study sign language in college.

Play

“It would have been so strange for me being deaf to be paired with a hearing person who couldn’t sign,” John-Charles told Stephen at the start of the date. “It would’ve been so awkward if there was an interpreter in between us translating,” Stephen replied.

Play

The date moved people across the world, for all the best reasons. And support and approval came pouring in.

It’s true, as a deaf person, it’s hard to find someone who accepts me for who I am. Been on many dates but still haven’t found that guy. #StillwishingforMrHiddleston — Alexandra Broderick (@alexbrod) January 30, 2018

Thank you so much #FirstDatesIRL @COCOtv for giving equal opportunities to Deaf dater with Irish Sign Language. Here’s hoping to see more of this! #diversity #inclusion — Joanne (@JoChester_) January 30, 2018

You know what the best thing about Irish Sign Language date on #FirstDatesIRL tonight was? The fact that @COCOtv didn't do a voiceover for the date. Such a small but powerful thing to do because it really made people pay attention to what a beautiful language ISL is! #YestoISL — Caroline McGrotty (@CarolineMcTweet) January 30, 2018

The 2 lads signing on #firstdatesirl is the best thing on tv this week. I always remember deaf people telling us how they felt "extreme marginalisation" when the Irish Sign Language Bill was progressing through Seanad. Hopefully visibility can help break that down.👍 👐 #ISLabú — Niall Ó Donnghaile (@NiallSF) January 30, 2018

I wouldn’t mind dating someone who has a hearing impairment, Im rusty with my signs but we would havea good laugh taking the piss out of my poor grammar. I once signed what I thought was chocolate but it turned out to be “pig biscuit”. — David John Lane (@originalsinart) February 1, 2018