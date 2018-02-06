Play

The shameful attack on a school-bus by the Karni Sena, supposedly protesting against the film Padmaavat, has already taken a back-seat to newer instances of public violence. But the comedy group All India Bakchod, aka AIB, has made a video (above) that will ensure we remember the incident for some more time.

The sight of children – actors, it must be emphasised – cheerfully singing of the violence to the tune of The Wheels of the Bus Go Round And Round is a horrifying reminder of just what the Karni Sena did. Titled An Ode to Karni Sena, the video holds a black mirror to the polity today.