Schools in Gurugram to remain closed, security stepped up countrywide as ‘Padmaavat’ hits theatres
Security was stepped up across the country as Rajput and other Hindu outfits vowed to intensify their protests against the release of the historical drama Padmaavat on Thursday.
In Gurugram near Delhi, protestors threw rocks at a school bus on Wednesday while the children were still inside, NDTV reported. A video captured just 13 seconds of the four-minute ordeal that the students, teachers and school staff went through as their bus went past the mob that had torched a Haryana Roadways bus moments before.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi condemned the violence against the schoolchildren and said no cause was big enough to justify the act. “Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak,” he tweeted. “The BJP’s use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire.”
This was among dozens of protests reported from across at least six states. The Multiplex Association of India said its members will not screen Padmaavat in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa. Cinema and multiplex owners in the five southern states and states such as Maharashtra and West Bengal are going ahead with the screening, The Times of India reported.
In Mumbai, 100 people from across the city who are affiliated with the Rajput Karni Sena were taken into preventive detention, according to the Hindustan Times.
Live updates
10.05 am: Vijender, the conductor of the school bus that was attacked in Gurugram on Wednesday, says they tried to navigate through the clashes between protestors and the police but got caught in the violence. “Fortunately, we were able to ensure the safety of the children, which was our priority,” he tells ANI.
9.55 am: People venture out to theatres to watch Padmaavat despite the threat of violence.
9.12 am: Police ready to thwart protestors outside a mall in Agra. In Mumbai, too, security had been tightened in anticipation of violence.
9.05 am: Padmaavat gets the go ahead for release in Pakistan. “CBFC isn’t biased in arts, creativity and healthy entertainment,” IANS quotes Pakistan’s Central Board of Film Censors chief Mobashir Hasan as saying.
8.50 am: The attack on the school bus is “very serious but there are also incidents which are blown out of proportion”, NDTV quotes Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as saying.
8.40 am: Schools in Guruguram, including Pathways school, GD Goenka School, Shiv Nadar School and Delhi Public School, to stay closed till Sunday after Wednesday’s attack on a school bus.
8.32 am: The Delhi Police takes members of of various fringe groups into preventive detentions for planning to protest against Padmaavat. CNN-News18 reports that the state police did not want to take any chances with the ongoing ASEAN Summit.
8.12 am: The attack on a school bus have parents in Delhi and Gurugram worried.
8 am: Udaipur Additional District Magistrate SC Sharma issues an order asking students in both government and private schools to not perform on the ‘Ghoomar’ song from Padmaavat during Republic Day celebrations, reports ANI.
7.40 am: “The best response is the one we can give to someone through the work we do,” says actor Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmini in Padmaavat. “This time, I am excited about the box office because it is going to be earth shattering.”
7.30 am: Actor Deepika Padukone says it is extremely overwhelming to see Padmaavat being released. “I am very excited for the release tomorrow. Big day for all of us.”
7.25 am: “We have done everything, it is time for people to decide what they feel,” says Shahid Kapoor, who stars in the movie.
7.12 am: Additional security forces have been deployed at theatres and malls ahead of Padmaavat’s release.