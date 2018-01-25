10.05 am: Vijender, the conductor of the school bus that was attacked in Gurugram on Wednesday, says they tried to navigate through the clashes between protestors and the police but got caught in the violence. “Fortunately, we were able to ensure the safety of the children, which was our priority,” he tells ANI.

9.55 am: People venture out to theatres to watch Padmaavat despite the threat of violence.

9.20 am: Police take two people into custody for setting a car on fire in Bhopal on Wednesday. Reports said the car belonged to one of the protestors and Rajput Karni Sena members had set it afire accidentally.

Credit: PTI
9.12 am: Police ready to thwart protestors outside a mall in Agra. In Mumbai, too, security had been tightened in anticipation of violence.

9.05 am: Padmaavat gets the go ahead for release in Pakistan. “CBFC isn’t biased in arts, creativity and healthy entertainment,” IANS quotes Pakistan’s Central Board of Film Censors chief Mobashir Hasan as saying.

8.50 am: The attack on the school bus is “very serious but there are also incidents which are blown out of proportion”, NDTV quotes Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as saying.

8.40 am: Schools in Guruguram, including Pathways school, GD Goenka School, Shiv Nadar School and Delhi Public School, to stay closed till Sunday after Wednesday’s attack on a school bus.

8.32 am: The Delhi Police takes members of of various fringe groups into preventive detentions for planning to protest against Padmaavat. CNN-News18 reports that the state police did not want to take any chances with the ongoing ASEAN Summit.

8.12 am: The attack on a school bus have parents in Delhi and Gurugram worried.

8 am: Udaipur Additional District Magistrate SC Sharma issues an order asking students in both government and private schools to not perform on the ‘Ghoomar’ song from Padmaavat during Republic Day celebrations, reports ANI.

7.40 am: “The best response is the one we can give to someone through the work we do,” says actor Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmini in Padmaavat. “This time, I am excited about the box office because it is going to be earth shattering.”

7.30 am: Actor Deepika Padukone says it is extremely overwhelming to see Padmaavat being released. “I am very excited for the release tomorrow. Big day for all of us.”

7.25 am: “We have done everything, it is time for people to decide what they feel,” says Shahid Kapoor, who stars in the movie.

7.12 am: Additional security forces have been deployed at theatres and malls ahead of Padmaavat’s release.