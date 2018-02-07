This is by far the best, most entertaining ad I’ve seen in some time. #ValentinesDay #Punjabi pic.twitter.com/ZWO0BHkArs — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) February 6, 2018

“The month for romance has started and it’s every man’s dream to express their love on Valentine’s Day. After that, it’s up to the girl to say yes or no. Listen up girls, after you say no, if a boy harasses you, bothers you, stalks you or irritates you, you beat him up with juttis (shoes).”

That may sound quite distant from the idea of Valentine’s Day, but February 14 has become an opportunity for some clever advertising from a shoe shop in Sirhind, Punjab (video above).

Combining innovative marketing with a robust sense of humour, the ad certainly turns the roses-and-chocolates notion of Valentine’s Day on its head. Buy our shoes to stay safe from marauding men: now that’s an idea which deserves some takers.